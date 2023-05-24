Police were called out in the early hours of the morning after an arson attack on a street near one of Sheffield’s biggest schools.

South Yorkshire Police say they have launched an investigation, after a car was set alight by arsonists outside a house on Doe Royd Crescent, the street next to Chaucer School, Parson Cross.

A spokesman said: “We have launched an investigation; officers are continuing with enquiries. Anybody with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 102 of May 24.”

Emergency services were called out shortly after 3.30am today, after the car had been deliberately set ablaze. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were also sent to the scene, spending three quarters of an hour there.

Police are investigating after an arson attack on car on Doe Royd Crescent, Sheffield, which firefighters put out in the early hours. File picture shows firefighters in action at a previous incident

A fire service spokesman said: “A car was deliberately set on fire at 3.35am on Doe Royd Crescent, Sheffield. Firefighters from Elm Lane station attended the incident. They left at 4.20am.”

It was one of a number of suspected arson attacks which fire crews had to deal with in the city last night and in the early hours of the morning.

Elm Lane firefighters were called out to an earlier arson attack, involving gates and fencing, at 8.40pm on Remington Avenue, Parson Cross. The crew left the scene at 9.05pm.

