South Yorkshire Police say they have launched an investigation, after a car was set alight by arsonists outside a house on Doe Royd Crescent, the street next to Chaucer School, Parson Cross.
A spokesman said: “We have launched an investigation; officers are continuing with enquiries. Anybody with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 102 of May 24.”
Emergency services were called out shortly after 3.30am today, after the car had been deliberately set ablaze. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were also sent to the scene, spending three quarters of an hour there.
A fire service spokesman said: “A car was deliberately set on fire at 3.35am on Doe Royd Crescent, Sheffield. Firefighters from Elm Lane station attended the incident. They left at 4.20am.”
It was one of a number of suspected arson attacks which fire crews had to deal with in the city last night and in the early hours of the morning.
Elm Lane firefighters were called out to an earlier arson attack, involving gates and fencing, at 8.40pm on Remington Avenue, Parson Cross. The crew left the scene at 9.05pm.
And a fire engine was sent from Rivelin fire station to put out another blaze in the early hours of today, after an arson attack involving a tree, at 12.20am on Walkley Bank Road, between Walkley and Malin Bridge. The fire was extinguished by 2am, which was nearly two hours later.