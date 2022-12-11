A police car and van pulled up near Brewdog on Devonshire Street, before a number of officers entered the bar at around 9pm on Saturday, December 10. Moments later, two ambulances and another police van, all with their lights flashing and sirens sounding, stopped outside the Sheffield Water Works Company Wetherspoon pub on Division Street, at the junction with Barker’s Pool.

Both incidents happened shortly after England lost 2-1 to France in the quarter finals of the World Cup in Qatar, as disappointed fans spilled out onto streets in the city centre, having watched England’s hopes extinguished in dramatic fashion. The nature of the two incidents is not known at this stage, nor is it known if they were connected in any way with the football. The Star has asked South Yorkshire Police for details of both incidents.