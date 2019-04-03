Disgraced footballer Adam Johnson issues apology after release from prison in Doncaster 

Disgraced footballer Adam Johnson has issued an apology following his release from a prison in Doncaster, where he served three years for child sex offences.

Johnson, who was released from HMP Moorland last month, said he ‘deeply’ regrets his actions.

Adam Johnson

CRIME: Police called to Doncaster street amid reports of ‘gangs’ fighting and attacking cars

The former England player, who was jailed for engaging in sexual activity with a besotted 15-year-old fan, said he now wants to move on with his life.

READ MORE: Police probe into attempted ram raid at Sheffield supermarket

The 31-year-old was freed after serving half of his six-year prison sentence.

NEWS: Disabled man screamed ‘get off me’ as security guards threw him out of Meadowhall

The dad-of-one admitted two charges relating to kissing the girl and meeting her with intent after grooming her.

And he was convicted by a jury of a further offence of sexual activity with a child in his Range Rover in 2015.

In a statement issued yesterday Johnson said he wanted to express his ‘remorse’ for his ‘actions’.

"I am very sorry for the effect my conduct had on those directly and indirectly involved. It should never have happened and I deeply regret what I did," he continued.

"I now want to concentrate on the future and want to demonstrate through my actions that I am committed to repaying them for their support."

Asked whether the future for Johnson meant a return to football, his father Dave Johnson said ‘no comment’.

There has been debate over whether the former Sunderland and Manchester City winger should be allowed to return to his lucrative career, with convictions charity Unlock saying he should not be ‘punished forever’.

As a sex offender, he has to register his address and bank details with the police and inform officers of any intention to travel out of the country.

When he was sentenced, Judge Jonathan Rose said Johnson’s victim had ‘suffered severe psychological harm’ and he accused Johnson of having repeatedly lied.

He has returned to his mansion in Castle Eden, County Durham, after his stint behind bars.