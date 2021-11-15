They are investigated an incident on a path alongside Hillies Golf Course, off Wentworth View, Wombwell, on Thursday, November 11.

A 30-year-old woman was attacked by a man at around 5.20pm.

Detectives in South Yorkshire investigating an attempted rape have renewed their appeal for information

A 41-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted rape on Friday has been released on police bail after questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, leading the investigation, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has spoken to us so far, but we are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Wombwell park in the late afternoon or early evening of Thursday, November 11.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously, we want to know. If you were in driving on the roads around Hillies Golf Course and saw something that might be helpful, or have any dashcam footage, I urge you to get in touch.

“We have a number of specialist officers working on this investigation, and even the smallest piece of information can lead to a breakthrough.

“We understand how worried the community are by incidents of this nature, and I would like to assure everyone that this investigation remains my priority.

“The victim is continuing to receive support from her family and specialist services.”

Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police 101 and quote incident number 649 of November 11.