Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Rotherham have released CCTV images of potential witnesses.

They want to trace a man and woman who they believe were in the area where 39-year-old John Methley was attacked at around 6.25pm on Monday, February 4.

Detectives want to speak to a man and woman as part of a murder probe in Rotherham

Mr Methley was assaulted by two men on the Midland Road roundabout, at the junction with Garden Street and New Wortley Road in Masbrough, Rotherham.

He was left unconscious with serious head injuries, never regained consciousness and died on Sunday, February 10.

The potential witnesses in the area at the time of the attack spoke to each other close to the Midland Road roundabout.

A man was captured on CCTV walking towards the roundabout while using his phone, before stopping to speak to the woman.

The woman was wearing a jacket with a fur hood, a skirt, knee high boots and she was carrying a large, dark-coloured handbag.

She is believed to have been walking from Wortley Road towards the roundabout before stopping to speak to a man.

Kyle Greenwood, 19, of Spa View Road, Frecheville, Sheffield and Nafees Hussain, aged 19, of Teesdale Road, Masbrough, have both been charged with murder.

Anyone with information should call the murder incident room on 01709 443459.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.