John Kelk, aged 68, was jailed by a Sheffield judge for a series of sickening attacks which took place in the 1970s and 1980s.

His actions came to light in 2018 when one of his victims reported what had happened to her to the police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sex attacker John Kelk, who abused three youngsters between the 1970s and 1980s, has been sentenced to 30 years of custody.

South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation and the two further victims came to the investigation team's attention.

DC Nicola Milner said: “This was a particularly horrendous case and I am extremely pleased to know that Kelk is finally behind bars where he belongs after putting each of these victims through utterly horrific ordeals.

“Kelk's abuse began for one of the victims when she was just seven years old and continued into her teens. The others were also just young teenagers when he committed these despicable acts.

“I am full of total admiration and respect for the victims, who have conducted themselves with remarkable courage and dignity throughout this investigation. While nothing can make up for what has happened to them, I hope that this significant sentence allows them to begin moving forward with the rest of their lives.”

The court heard that in addition to Kelk's sexual offending, he was also physically abusive to his victims.

On one occasion he dragged one of the girls by her hair, beating her and making her drink weed killer.

Kelk entered not guilty pleas and forced his victims to give evidence at a trial.

Jailing Kelk, of Wingfield Road, Athersley South, Barnsley, Judge Sarah Wright said: “Those girls were subjected to repeated sexual abuse and acts of a degrading nature and violent nature.

“The impact on their lives has been devastating. Their adolescence and childhood cannot be reclaimed. Each suffered enormous psychological harm.”