They were stolen during a raid of a property on Lea Brook Lane, Brampton Bierlow, last month.

Detectives investigating the incident want to hear from anyone with information on those involved or the whereabouts of the stolen items.

South Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for information over the theft of designer handbags and jewellery in Rotherham

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers in Rotherham are appealing for information following a burglary last month, in which jewellery and handbags were stolen.

“Officers responded to reports of a burglary at a property on Lea Brook Lane on Friday, October 29, 2021 at around 12.16pm.

“It is reported that a quantity of high value jewellery and designer handbags were taken.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward and assist officers with their investigation”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 350 of October 29, 2021.