The boy, whose age has not been disclosed, was arrested after reports that seven women were sexually assaulted in Brimington between Monday, April 18 and Thursday, April 21.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on Lansdowne Road, Station Road, Manor Road, Cross Street and Ringwood Road.

A teenage boy has been arrested in Chesterfield on suspicion of sexually assaulting seven women over three days

The boy was arrested yesterday on suspicion of sexual assault.

Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Detectives are investigating reports that seven women had been approached and sexually assaulted.

Enquiries are still ongoing into the reports and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have any further information.”

Call the force on 101 and quote reference 22*221493.