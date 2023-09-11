He spoke out following what should have been the ex-Sheffield United, Leeds, Newcastle, Bolton and Everton star's 54th birthday

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dan Walker has urged people 'let's keep talking' about mental health nearly 12 years on from the tragic death of his close friend, the footballer Gary Speed.

Dan Walker has urged people to 'keep talking' about mental health after what should have been the 54th birthday of his close friend, Gary Speed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield-based TV presenter spoke out following what should have been the ex-Sheffield United, Leeds, Newcastle, Bolton and Everton star's 54th birthday on Friday, September 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I've been really touched by some of the messages about this today. Thank you. Let’s keep talking."

Gary, who managed Wales, was found dead at his home on the morning of November 27, 2011, aged just 42, having taken his own life.

In a moving interview for BBC Sport, Walker, who now presents Five News and recently appeared in Dan and Helen's Pennine Adventure alongside fellow Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton, told how he had been left 'shattered' by his friend's death.

He described how the day before Gary died, the two of them had co-hosted an episode of Football Focus and the last thing Dan had said to him was 'I'll give you a call Monday and we'll organise a game of golf'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the interview, originally aired to mark the 10th anniversary of Gary's death but widely shared again to mark what would have been his birthday, Dan described his friend as an 'amazing footballer and a good bloke'.

I think if Gary had spoken to somebody that night, I think he’d still be here Dan Walker

He urged anyone struggling with depression to talk to someone, saying: "I think if Gary had spoken to somebody that night, I think he’d still be here. I think that’s the hard thing."

He added that he has often wondered if there were any 'signs there' about Gary's struggles he could have spotted but said 'I really don’t think there were'.

After the interview was first aired, he told people: "Please watch out for your friends and family. Talking can save a life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people have credited the powerful interview with helping them or their loved ones open up about their mental health,