Police have launched an appeal for help to find out who dumped a dead Labrador wrapped in a duvet at a Sheffield beauty spot.

The horrifying find was discovered on the footpath off Windy Bank, by Agden Reservoir, on the evening of Monday (April 4) after a dog-walker noticed something amiss.

The poor animal was later found to be a missing pet named Brodie from Manchester who disappeared months ago. Vets found he was also matted and malnourished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, South Yorkshire Police and the RSPCA have both launched appeals for help to find who is responsible for Brodie’s death and neglect, as well as for any information on who dumped him on the embankment.

An eight-year-old black Labrador named Brodie, who went missing from Manchester months ago, was found dead on an embankment off Windy Bank in Sheffield, near to Agden Reservoir. He was malnourished and wrapped in a duvet.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 7.17pm on April 3 to reports of a deceased dog found near to Agden Reservoir, off Windy Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The report was passed on to the RSPCA who are working to ascertain the circumstances of how the body of the dog came to be found in this location.

“If you have any information which may assist, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 858 of April 3 when you get in touch.

“Information can also be passed on directly to the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brodie was found approximately on the embankment 30m back from the gate leading to the footpath off Windy Bank. Given his position, he was likely taken to the reservoir in a vehicle that parked on the road and dropped him over the wall.

He was retrieved and taken to a vets by animal rescue group K9-SAR, who later shared in a post on their Facebook page: “We have found the owner of this beautiful boy who is absolutely devastated - he has been missing a while and will be back with his dad very soon.

“We can’t say anymore about this at the moment except his owner did not do this. [The dog’s] name is Brodie. Just eight years old. He is severely matted and malnourished. He did not deserve this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad