David Ford: Tributes to 'amazing family man' as 31-year-old appears in Sheffield court charged with murder
Moving tributes have been paid to a 62-year-old who died after a crash in Sheffield, as another man appeared in court charged with his murder.
David Ford died as a result of his injuries after a crash on Saturday, September 3, involving a car and a pedestrian on Cricket Inn Road, Park Hill. Police said a second man had been left seriously injured after being assaulted.
People have been paying tribute online to Mr Ford.
One person wrote: “RIP Dave. He was a good man and an amazing family man.”
Another commented: “So sad that an amazing family can be torn apart so suddenly. RIP. My thoughts are with the family.”
And a third person said: “RIP my fellow fishman. God will be with you and one day your light will shine again. Sending my love to your loved ones.”
A fourth person wrote: “RIP Dave. Such a lovely man with a heart of gold. You will be forever missed.”
Jermaine Richards, aged 31, of Wordsworth Drive, Parson Cross, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday ( Monday, September 5) charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal damage.
He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, September 7.
South Yorkshire Police has made a mandatory self-referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) relating to the investigation.
The force said the referral related to ‘police interactions with Richards in the lead up to the incident’.
Police said the second man had been taken to hospital with serious injuries, but they were not believed to be life-threatening.