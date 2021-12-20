Richard Dyson went missing two years ago

Bethany Dainty said the disappearance of her beloved dad “breaks my heart over and over again”.

Richard Dyson went missing on Sunday, November 17, 2019, and has not been seen since.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV footage of Richard Dyson on a petrol station forecourt on the night he went missing

Two Barnsley men – one aged 46 and one 48 – were arrested on suspicion of murder last week and later released under investigation.

They were also released under investigation.

CCTV footage obtained by South Yorkshire Police the night before Richard’s disappearance has been released today in a bid to help piece together his last known movements.

The footage was captured in the forecourt of the petrol station on Sheffield Road in Birdwell at about 10.30pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

His daughter, Bethany, has issued a new appeal for information as she prepares to spend his birthday – Christmas Eve –without him for a third year.

“This will be the third birthday for Dad we will have been without him, and I still feel in shock,” the 21-year-old said.

“Every year without him that shock and disbelief just grows.

“I would always see Dad on his birthday. It was such a happy time of the year, and now I dread it and I can’t enjoy it anymore. It breaks my heart over and over again.

“While I am at work it’s hard seeing everyone so happy and excited to spend Christmas with their loved ones and I have to pretend to be happy and put a smile on my face even though I feel like breaking down and crying every second of every day – especially listening to all the Christmas songs.

“Every day waking up and not knowing what happened hurts, it feels like I can’t get any closure not having any answers. Somebody must know something, and I just don’t understand why anyone would keep anything like that to themselves and would put a family through so much pain.

“If you do know something please come to the police, even if you don’t think it is significant it could be.

“If you are reading this dad, and if there is any reason you feel like you still can’t tell us where you have gone, then just know that you can, I will understand. But I feel like you know all this already.

“The relief and happiness I would feel if somebody does know something and comes forward I can’t describe. All I could feel would be relief.”

DCI Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, said: “We know Bethany and her family are still being tormented by Richard’s disappearance and are hoping this footage might be a trigger for a memory someone has locked away that might be released upon seeing the footage.