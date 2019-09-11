Dashcam footage shows moped thieves stealing strimmer from Sheffield van
Thieves have been captured on a dashcam just seconds after breaking into a van parked on a Sheffield street and stealing a strimmer.
By Sam Cooper
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, 20:23
The footage, shot by a driver who wishes to remain anonymous, shows two men on a moped riding away carrying a strimmer, which is believed to have been stolen from a van parked outside the Cornwall Works development, Alma Street, Kelham Island.
It was filmed at around 3.15pm on Wednesday and comes after Phil Ridley said he saw two men attempting to break into two vans on Psalter Lane.
He said: “Any tradesmen around Ecclesall area of Sheffield, keep an eye on your vans.”
Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.