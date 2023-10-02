Darrell Crookes: Jail for Doncaster rapist who attacked woman at party
The sex attacker denied rape but was found guilty after a trial
and live on Freeview channel 276
A rapist who attacked a woman at a party has been jailed for 12 years.
Darrell Crookes, aged 56, of Belvedere Drive, Doncaster, waited until his victim – who is entitled to lifelong anonymity - had fallen asleep after the gathering in 2021 to launch his attack.
South Yorkshire Police said the terrified victim woke to Crookes repeatedly saying "I am going to pull your pants off" before he raped her.
Crookes had pleaded not guilty to rape and two counts of assault by penetration but was convicted by a jury following a trial, and last Friday September 22) he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Detective Sergeant Fiona Trussell, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "This incident has had an obviously devastating effect on the victim and I would like to praise her for the tremendous courage and dignity she has shown throughout the investigation and court proceedings.
"South Yorkshire Police takes all reports of rape extremely seriously and we will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice. I hope this sentence enables the victim to attempt to move forward with her life."