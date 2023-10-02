The sex attacker denied rape but was found guilty after a trial

A rapist who attacked a woman at a party has been jailed for 12 years.

Darrell Crookes has been jailed for raping a woman at a party in Doncaster

Darrell Crookes, aged 56, of Belvedere Drive, Doncaster, waited until his victim – who is entitled to lifelong anonymity - had fallen asleep after the gathering in 2021 to launch his attack.

South Yorkshire Police said the terrified victim woke to Crookes repeatedly saying "I am going to pull your pants off" before he raped her.

Crookes had pleaded not guilty to rape and two counts of assault by penetration but was convicted by a jury following a trial, and last Friday September 22) he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Fiona Trussell, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "This incident has had an obviously devastating effect on the victim and I would like to praise her for the tremendous courage and dignity she has shown throughout the investigation and court proceedings.