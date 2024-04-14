Sheffield stabbings: Second man charged with attempted murder after Darnall stabbing
A second man has been charged in connection to a stabbing in the Darnall area of Sheffield.
Adil Mohammed, aged 24, of Acres Hill Road, Sheffield is charged with attempted murder.
On Staniforth Road on Tuesday evening (April 9), a 21 year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds after a fight broke out between a group of men.
The victim remains in hospital.
Adam Mohammed, aged 28, also of Acres Hill Road, was previously charged with attempted murder in relation to the same incident.
He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday (April 12).
Adil Mohammed is remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday (15 April).