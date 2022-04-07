Darnall police warrant: Armed officers spotted swarming Balfour Road, Sheffield, but no arrests made
Armed officers were spotted in a Sheffield suburb this morning in what police said was a planned operation.
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 4:56 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 4:58 pm
Police said armed response teams were deployed to a 'pre-planned warrant' on Balfour Road, Darnall, at around 8.30am on Thursday, April 7, but no arrests had been made.
The response was in connection to an ongoing investigation, police added, but they provided no further details.
At least five police cars were visible and armed officers could be seen pointing their weapons in a photo circulating on social media.