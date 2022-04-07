Police said armed response teams were deployed to a 'pre-planned warrant' on Balfour Road, Darnall, at around 8.30am on Thursday, April 7, but no arrests had been made.

The response was in connection to an ongoing investigation, police added, but they provided no further details.

At least five police cars were visible and armed officers could be seen pointing their weapons in a photo circulating on social media.

