Appeal for dash cam footage after female driver, 43, killed in fatal crash on major Barnsley road
Officers are appealing for dashcam footage after a 43-year-old woman was killed in a crash on a major Barnsley road.
On Monday (April 4), officers attended reports of a road traffic collision at 3.37pm on Doncaster Road.
A blue Peugeot 108 was travelling along the road when it was involved in a head-on collision with a green Ford Fiesta.
The driver of the Peugeot, a 43 year-old woman, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed and are being supported by officers.
The occupants of the second vehicle, a 29 year-old woman and two children aged five and 12, are currently in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have dash cam footage that could help, to come forward.
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 493 of April 4, 2022. Any footage can be emailed to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.