On Monday (April 4), officers attended reports of a road traffic collision at 3.37pm on Doncaster Road.

A blue Peugeot 108 was travelling along the road when it was involved in a head-on collision with a green Ford Fiesta.

File photo. A 43-year-old woman was killed in a fatal crash on Doncaster Road on April 4.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 43 year-old woman, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

The occupants of the second vehicle, a 29 year-old woman and two children aged five and 12, are currently in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have dash cam footage that could help, to come forward.