A major police investigation has been launched after a suspected stabbing on a busy Sheffield street last night.

South Yorkshire Police sent more than half a dozen police cars to Staniforth Road, Darnall, with Yorkshire Ambulance Service also deployed.

Today officers have issued a statement on the incident, and appealed for information.

Staniforth Road, close to the scene of a reported stabbing on Thursday night.

SYP said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 7.50pm yesterday (October 3) to reports of a serious assault on Staniforth Road in Darnall.

“It is reported that a man attempted to take an e-bike and assaulted another man. A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries believed to consistent with a stabbing and they are not believed to be life-threatening.

“A road closure and scene was in place for a period of time overnight to allow emergency services to carry out their work.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or getting in touch online through our reporting portal:https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

“Please quote incident number 931 of October 3, 2024, when you get in touch.”

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service added in a statement: “We responded to an assault incident on Staniforth Road, Darnall just before 8pm on Thursday evening. One patient was conveyed to hospital.”

It is the latest suspected stabbing to have been reported across the city.

It was reported in August that there had been almost 1,000 incidents in Sheffield (912) where people had been caught carrying knives or other offensive weapons between March 2023 and March 2024.

That was a more than 15 per cent increase from the previous year (790), the data published by the Office for National Statistics showed.

However, the biggest jump in South Yorkshire was in Rotherham. While last year there were 322 registered offences, there were 392 offences in the year ending March 2024, which is a more than 21 per cent increase.