Daniel Balazs: Watch moment convicted Barnsley killer fled scene of fatal stabbing

He was caught on CCTV fleeing the scene just moments after stabbing Daniel Micksa in the chest and leaving him for dead.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 15th Feb 2024, 09:14 GMT
These are the moments after a 21-year-old murderer stabbed a dad-of-two in the chest and fled the scene in Barnsley.

Daniel Balazs, 21, murdered Daniel Micska on April 9, 2023, by plunging a knife into his chest on Newton Street. He is pictured here on CCTV fleeing the scene before he escaped to London. He was jailed for a minimum of 20 years.Daniel Balazs, 21, murdered Daniel Micska on April 9, 2023, by plunging a knife into his chest on Newton Street. He is pictured here on CCTV fleeing the scene before he escaped to London. He was jailed for a minimum of 20 years.
Daniel Balazs, 21, plunged a 12cm knife into 28-year-old Daniel Micska's chest in Newton Street around 9pm on 9 August 2023.

He then fled the scene, with Daniel left bleeding out on the street and begging for someone to call an ambulance.

Daniel Micksa, who was in a relationship with Balazs' ex-partner, was rushed to hospital but his injuries proved fatal and he was pronounced dead at 9.42pm that same evening.

The video above by South Yorkshire Police captures the moments Balazs fled from the scene as he prepared to escape London.

