Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 14 how Ahson Khan, aged 47, of Shirecliffe Lane, Sheffield, was spotted driving a Honda Jazz along Barnsley Road, near Firth Park, Sheffield, without wearing a seat belt but he drove away from police on the wrong side of the road ignoring road signs.

Prosecuting barrister Aaron Dinnes said: “Police officers noticed he was not wearing a seat belt and they turned around but he drove off to Stubbin Lane.”

Mr Dinnes added that Khan overtook vehicles and was driving on the wrong side of the road ignoring the police vehicle which had activated its lights and sirens, but he had not been driving at high speeds.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a dangerous Sheffield driver has been jailed after he fled from police during a 14-minute pursuit with an unrestrained baby in his vehicle.

Khan stopped at temporary traffic lights after a 14 minute pursuit, according to Mr Dinnes, and police found that among his passengers were two women, a 14-year-old boy and an ‘unrestrained’ baby.

Mr Dinnes said: “He said he drove away because he knew the baby was not restrained and he was concerned about what would happen.”

Khan pleaded guilty to dangerous driving after the incident about 5.30pm, on June 13, 2022.

Defence barrister Imran Khan said: “It’s of concern that a man who is 47-years of age would act in this way and I would submit it was somewhat out of character.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Imran Khan added the defendant had panicked after his younger son in the back was having a ‘meltdown’ and he had released his own seat belt.

The court heard a number of references from people who regard Ahson Khan as a hard-working, reliable and respected member of the community.

Judge Peter Kelson KC told Ahson Khan: “Although your driving did not involve high speeds, this was at 5.30pm and therefore you must have been mindful this was a busy time when people were finishing work.”

He added that Ahson Khan had made a determined attempt to evade police during a 14 minute period at rush-hour with an ‘unrestrained’ baby in his vehicle only being held by a woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad