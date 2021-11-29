Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 22 how Mason Scamadin, aged 26, of Kingswood Crescent, Hoyland, Barnsley, was spotted by police on Southey Green Road, Sheffield, with only his sidelights illuminated and his vehicle was registered as having no insurance.

Damian Broadbent, prosecuting, said police followed Scamadin before he drove away but he was spotted again heading towards them with no lights on so he was followed again.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how a South Yorkshire dangerous driver sparked a high-speed police pursuit in Sheffield.

Mr Broadbent said there was a five minute pursuit in a residential area with Scamadin driving at 50mph and 70mph in 30mph zones, clipping a wing mirror, failing to observe junctions and driving the wrong way around a roundabout.

Judge Michael Slater told Scamadin: “You tried to avoid a pursuing police car in a determined fashion for a period of approximately five minutes. During that time your speeds through built-up areas were dangerous.”

Scamadin was stopped after police deployed a tyre-deflation device in the road, according to Mr Broadbent.

The defendant admitted he was only a provisional licence holder and he had been driving dangerously to get away from the police.

Scamadin, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence after the incident in the early hours of September 14.

Rebecca Tanner, defending, conceded Scamadin’s driving had been reckless and that he had put himself, his passenger and anybody else who might have been on the roads at risk.

However, Ms Tanner added that fortunately the roads had been empty and there had been no pedestrians involved.

Ms Tanner said Scamadin is extremely remorseful and he had never intended to drive but he had received a phone call from his partner and there had been concerns for their young child at the time.

Judge Slater told Scamadin: “This was a disgraceful piece of driving which I am sure you now understand and I have heard the reasons why it took place.”