Liam Platts, aged 31, of Folds Crescent, Beauchief, Sheffield, admitted stealing from two victims’ parked cars and he was repeatedly caught by police driving with traces of cannabis and cocaine in his system, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Hannah Turner, prosecuting, also told the hearing on November 24 that Platts had also breached a suspended prison sentence previously imposed for four thefts from vehicles parked at service stations including at Woodall and Tibshelf services on the M1 motorway.

Ms Turner said that following the four thefts dealt with by the suspended prison sentence, Platts went on to commit 12 more offences including two thefts from a vehicle, five drug-driving offences, two offences of driving without insurance, one of driving without a licence, using threatening behaviour and failing to attend a drug-swiping assessment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is serial thief Liam Platts, aged 31, of Folds Crescent, Beauchief, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 20 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to two thefts from a vehicle, five drug-driving offences, two counts of driving without insurance, driving without a licence, failing to complete a drug assessment, using threatening behaviour and breaching a suspended prison sentence which had previously been imposed for four thefts.

Judge Peter Kelson QC told Platts: “You are before me for a number of different sets of offences some of which are in breach of a suspended sentence which was imposed for offences very similar to some of the offences for which you are before me.”

Ms Turner said Platts stole a virtual cockpit and multi-media system from a VW Golf at a Tesco, in Barnsley, on May 3, 2020, causing £6,300 of damage to the vehicle.

Platts was also caught driving without insurance on May 29, 2020, according to Ms Turner, and he provided three positive tests for driving under the influence of drugs.

Ms Turner said Platts was over the specified drug-drive limits for traces of cannabis, cocaine and a cocaine derivative.

Platts was also arrested after he used threatening behaviour towards a woman as he drove past her on June 29, 2020, shouting abuse and insulting her while waving something that looked like a baton, according to Ms Turner.

Ms Turner added during his arrest on July 6, 2020, Platts was also caught driving under the influence of drugs on the M62 East, at Junction 32, and was found to be over the specified drug-drive limits for traces of cannabis and a cocaine derivative.

The defendant also stole goods from a parked Amazon delivery driver’s van at Woolley service station on September 21, 2021, and when Platts’s vehicle was stopped he was also found to have no insurance and no licence.

Platts, who has 27 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to all 12 offences including failing to attend or remain for a drug assessment from July 8, 2021.

Richard Adams, defending, said: “The underlying theme I am afraid with Mr Platts is his use of drugs.”

Mr Adams added that former gardener Platts had improved his situation but after he had received a suspended prison sentence in May 21, 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic struck which meant his employment dried-up and he regressed back into using drugs.