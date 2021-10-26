Disqualified driver Ballal Hussain travelled at high speeds through residential streets, sped through red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road during the 15-minute pursuit.

The 37-year-old, who said he was 'drunk' during the incident, was eventually detained by a police dog after fleeing from the vehicle, an Audi A3.

Sergeant Jake Broughton, investigating, said: "This was a shockingly irresponsible incident where innocent members of the public could quite easily have been seriously injured or even lost their lives.

Officers and a police dog from South Yorkshire Police detained a man, who has now been jailed, after a 90mph chase through a 30mph zone in Sheffield.

"The Audi A3 was pulled over on Manor Oaks Road by two patrolling officers after they spotted its heavily tinted windows. As the officers approached the Audi, it sped off so they returned to their police vehicle and began a pursuit.

"Dashcam footage shows the vehicle travelling at crazy speeds through a number of residential streets, and even going through a crossroads at Woodbourn Road when the lights were on red."

The pursuit, at around 4.30am on May 27 last year, went through Attercliffe, Handsworth, Brinsworth and Tinsley, with the Audi travelling the wrong way around a roundabout at one point to avoid a 'stinger' device which had been placed in the road.

Speeds exceeding 90mph were reached as Hussain travelled along Bawtry Road towards Tinsley.

A number of other police resources joined the pursuit and Hussain, of Newburn Drive, Tinsley, was eventually forced to flee from the vehicle after coming to a dead end on Highgate.

Sergeant Broughton said: "Hussain appeared to get caught by the vehicle's momentum and was unable to get free of the car until it came to a stop by bouncing off some railings and back into an unmarked police car. He jumped over the vehicle's bonnet and ran down an alleyway, closely followed by PD Luna who quickly detained him."

Following the incident, enquiries revealed Hussain had been disqualified from driving until November 2022. Hussain failed to provide a breath or saliva specimen but later said in interview that he would class himself as 'drunk' during the incident.

Hussain had denied being the driver on the day of the pursuit but on Friday (October 22), he was convicted by a jury of dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

He was sentenced to 21 months in prison for the dangerous driving and a further six months for disqualified driving, to run concurrently.

Sergeant Broughton added: "This incident showed an unbelievable disregard for the safety of members of the public who could have got caught up in what happened with tragic consequences.