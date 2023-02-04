The force has released a full breakdown of dog-related incidents from 2022 following the tragic news of a four-year-old girl, Alice Stones, being mauled to death in Milton Keynes earlier this week.
It also comes after Rotherham mother Joanne Robinson, 43, was killed by her own pet in 2020 and newborn baby Elon Ellis-Joynes was fatally attacked by his family’s dog in Doncaster.
A SYP dog liaison officer has laid out a number of measures families can take to minimize the risk of harm from their dogs.
PC Paul Jameson said: “People think we’re uncaring and that any dogs reported to us, or seized by us will be put to sleep, but this couldn’t be further from the truth.
“We love dogs, officers within our team own dogs and we understand how they’re part of the family, but it is important that everyone plays a part in keeping everyone safe.
“We have trained our officers and control room staff to take measures to protect people when receiving a report of a dangerous dog, or attending an incident where a dog that does, or could potentially pose a risk is present.”
During 2022 South Yorkshire Police seized 449 dogs, of which 303 were deemed as dangerous dogs. Of those seized, 94 were euthanised.
PC Jameson said the force “prided itself” on only destroying animals as a last resort, and that incidents are fully investigated before a decision is made.
He said: “Within South Yorkshire we have had two fatal incidents of dogs killing people, one a baby and one the owner of a dog. These are extreme incidents, but they do happen, dogs have the ability to kill.
“Sometimes neighbours, professional personnel and family and friends can ignore warning signs due to fear of repercussions, or fear of the dog being destroyed, but reporting concerns could save someone’s life.
“The majority of dog owners are responsible, some struggle with the behaviour of their dog, but a small proportion of owners do not care that their dogs pose a risk and take no measures to eliminate it. We want this to stop.
“If we are aware of a dog posing a risk or being out of control, we can offer help to the owner. We work in partnership with the Blue Cross where behaviour support and training can be provided.
“We can ensure simple measures are carried out such as letterbox guards, bigger gates, higher fences, walking with a muzzle, but ultimately we can safeguard anyone in the property or proximity, including children, expectant mothers and delivery workers or visitors.
“I also urge you to take the time to talk to your children around how to act and approach dogs that either live in your home, or you may meet while out in parks and public spaces.”
SYP says anyone who has concerns about a dog’s behaviour or someone’s safety, or has been intimidated or even injured by a dog at someone’s property, can call 101 to pass along information.