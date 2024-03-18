Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dangerous dog escaped from a Sheffield house and attacked an innocent man as he walked his own pet.

Police said the owner was to blame for the attack on Handsworth Road, adding in a statement that they felt the fence the dog had behind was not high enough.

Thair Iqbal, 54, of Handsworth, Sheffield was convicted by Sheffield magistrates on Friday after pleading guilty in court to allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control, injuring a person.

Police on Handsworth Road on Tuesday, September 19, after a bull mastiff dog attacked a man who had been walking his pet. Picture: National World

On September 19 2023, at 5.40pm police were called to a report that a dog was on the loose around Handsworth Road in Sheffield. The dog, a Bullmastiff breed, had escaped from its property and while loose attacked an innocent man who was walking with his partner and their pet.

The victim, aged 39, suffered injuries to his hand and upper body, requiring hospital treatment. His dog also suffered minor injuries.

Officers attended the scene and contained the dog in a nearby garden before taking it to kennels.

An investigation was launched to find its owner, who following enquiries was identified as Iqbal.

Iqbal signed the dog over to South Yorkshire Police and the decision was made to put it to sleep.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, who is leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, said: “The reason the victim in this investigation was bitten was due to poor dog ownership.

“The owner had left his dog in the garden and left his property. His fencing was not high enough to contain the dog and he was unaware of its actions while loose.

“You are responsible for your dog’s actions. If your dog causes fear or harm, you are the one going to court.”

After the dog was seized by officers, members of the public contacted the South Yorkshire Police control room to raise their concerns. Parents of children attending a nearby nursery said they were worried how close the dog was to a place where children are every day.

One witness described seeing ‘two adults who looked terrified hiding behind a bin from the dog for their own safety’.

Chief Insp Cheney added: “A further report we received following the incident was to inform us they had previously had concerns about the dog, but seeing it was in a well-fed condition, didn’t report it.

“Reporting your concerns to us of a dog that causes fear or harm in our community can be the difference between someone being seriously injured, or even killed.

“We don’t just seize a dog, it’s about educating the owner and ensuring that anyone living with the dog, including children and vulnerable adults, are safeguarded.

“If you have concerns about an animal in your community, get in touch with us.”