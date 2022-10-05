But the trial was adjourned again, in the latest in a series of hold ups, which mean the case is now over a year old.

During a hearing at Derby Crown Court yesterday, Damien Bendall, aged 32, denied murdering his partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent.

Damien Bendall admits manslaughter but denies the murder of his partner, her two children and another young girl

He also denied raping 11-year-old Lacey.

He pleaded guilty manslaughter but a prosecutor told the court “the pleas of manslaughter are not acceptable to the crown”.

A new trial date was set for November 24 and the court was told proceedings are expected to last three weeks.

The trial did not go ahead yesterday as planned due to delays with medical scans and other procedures.

Bendall is accused of killing his 35-year-old partner Terri and three children in a house in Chandos Crescent, Killmarsh, last September.

Terri’s son, John Paul, was 13, her daughter Lacey was 11 and Lacey’s friend, Connie, was also 11.

The youngsters were all pupils at Outwood Academy City, Stradbroke.

High Court judge Mr Justice Sweeney addressed family members in the public gallery, saying: “Can I apologise to those in the public gallery who attended today in hope of the trial starting.

“We have at least made some progress.”