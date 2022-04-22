Damien Bendall, aged 32, who is accused of murdering a mother, her two children and their friend, appeared before a Crown Court judge earlier today for a pre-trial hearing.

Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Damien Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, who is accused of murder ( Photo credit should read: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire)

The charges were brought after four bodies were discovered at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on September 19 last year.

Bendall was remanded in custody at Derby Crown Court after being told his trial would now start on May 9, not May 4 as previously planned.

He was not required to enter any pleas to the charges during his appearance before Judge Nirmal Shant QC.

Connie had been on a sleepover at Lacey’s home when she died.

The girls and John Paul all attended Outwood Academy City, Stradbroke, Sheffield.

Before that they were all primary school pupils in Woodhouse, where John Paul and Lacey used to live before moving to Killamarsh.

Connie still lived in Woodhouse.

Pupils at Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke, which the children attended, and at their previous school, Woodhouse West Primary in Woodhouse, were offered counselling and support by specialists to help them process the tragedy.