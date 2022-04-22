Damien Bendall: Man due in court accused of murdering three Sheffield schoolchildren at home in Killamarsh

A man accused of killing a woman and three Sheffield schoolchildren is due in court today.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 8:10 am
Updated Friday, 22nd April 2022, 8:15 am

Damien Bendall, aged 31, is expected to appear at Derby Crown Court for a pre-trial review hearing.

It is possible that he could enter his pleas to the charges he faces.

The bodies of Terri Harris, 35 and her two children, John Paul Bennett, 13 and Lacey Bennett, 11, were found in a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, along with the body of Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, 11.

Bendall is accused of four murders and one rape after four bodies were found at a home in Killamarsh last September.

Connie had been on a sleepover at Lacey’s home when she died.

The three children all attended Outwood Academy City, Stradbroke, Sheffield.

Before that they were all primary school pupils in Woodhouse, where John Paul and Lacey used to live before moving to Killamarsh.

Connie still lived in Woodhouse.

It is alleged that Bendall murdered all four between September 17 and September 20.

