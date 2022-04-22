Damien Bendall, aged 31, is expected to appear at Derby Crown Court for a pre-trial review hearing.
It is possible that he could enter his pleas to the charges he faces.
Bendall is accused of four murders and one rape after four bodies were found at a home in Killamarsh last September.
The bodies of Terri Harris, aged 35, and her two children, John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey Bennett, 11, were found in Chandos Crescent, along with the body of Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, 11.
Connie had been on a sleepover at Lacey’s home when she died.
The three children all attended Outwood Academy City, Stradbroke, Sheffield.
Before that they were all primary school pupils in Woodhouse, where John Paul and Lacey used to live before moving to Killamarsh.
Connie still lived in Woodhouse.
It is alleged that Bendall murdered all four between September 17 and September 20.