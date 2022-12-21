The man accused of murdering three children and his partner at a house in Killamarsh is due in court this morning.

Damien Bendall, 32, is charged with the murder of his partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, in a harrowing incident in Chandos Cresent, Killamarsh, last September. He is also charged with raping 11-year-old Lacey.

After over a year of delays and complications, that has seen Bendall admit the killings but plead not-guilty to murder, as well as seeing his original trial date in November cancelled, it is widely hoped today (December 20) will see the case make significant progress at Derby Crown Court.

In the more than 15 months since the killings, the court case has been beset by hold ups and complications, with trial dates moved and hearing after hearing relisted.

Damien Bendall is charged with the murder of a woman and three children at a home in Killamarsh, near Sheffield. The 32-year-old also denied a charge of rape but admitted four counts of manslaughter. Image: SWNS

In October, Bendall pleaded guilty to manslaughter against all four victims, but denied four counts of murder and one count of rape. Prosecutor Louis Malby KC told the judge Bendall’s plea of guilty to manslaughter was “not acceptable to the crown”, and moved for a three-week trial that was meant to start in November, until this was also delayed while medical scans were carried out.

Police were called to the house on Chandos Crescent on the morning of September 19 following a call to police by someone concerned for Bendall and the children’s welfare. When officers arrived, Terri, John Paul, Lacey and Connie were all found dead. Bendall was reportedly found with self-inflicted wounds and rushed to hospital, where he was later arrested. The killings took place sometime between September 16 and 19.

It is understood the 32-year-old was living at the address with Terri. Terri’s son, John Paul, was 13, her daughter Lacey was 11 and Lacey’s friend, Connie, was also 11.

The youngsters were all pupils at Outwood Academy City, Stradbroke. Following their deaths, a fundraising appeal was launched for the families of the victims to cover their funeral expenses, which surpassed £13,000 in less than 24 hours.

Damien Bendall admits manslaughter but denies the murder of his partner, her two children and another young girl. Clockwise from top left is: Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett, and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent.