The house in which convicted murderer, Damien Bendall, killed four people is set to be demolished, according to local reports.

32-year-old Bendall murdered his pregnant partner Terri Harris, aged 35, her son John Bennett, 13, daughter Lacey Bennett, 11, and Lacey's 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, who was at the property on Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh for a sleepover, on September 18, 2021.

It is reported that North East Derbyshire District Council have said the property will be demolished and replaced with a “fitting commemoration”, following calls from local residents for the home to be knocked down although local Labour councillor, Tony Lacey, told The Star he hasn’t heard anything about demolition.

The council has been contacted to confirm the plans for the property.

Damien Bendall will never be released from prison after being handed five whole-life sentences at Derby Crown Court last week.

He attacked his victims around their heads with a claw hammer. His partner Terri was pregnant at the time of the horror attack. It also emerged that as his partner’s daughter, Lacey, lay dying, Bendall raped the young girl.

Bendall, who admitted murder, dialled 999 and told a call handler: “I need the police and an ambulance because I just killed four people. I do not know why. It was like I was outside my body looking in.”

This would not be the first time a house has been demolished after a murder.

Flowers left outside the property on Chandos Crescent following the murders. Picture: Derbyshire Times

In Sheffield, a property owned by Sanctuary Housing on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, was demolishe after Sarah Barrass and Brandon Machin were jailed for life and each ordered to serve a minimum of 35 years behind bars in November 2019 after admitting killing their two sons.

The incestuous couple, who are half brother and sister, strangled 13-year-old Tristan and 14-year-old Blake before placing bin bags over the boys’ heads.

They had given the boys and two other children tablets against their will beforehand believing the cocktail of drugs would kill them all. They also attempted to drown a child in their bath.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that the murderous couple feared their children were at risk of being taken into care and the plan was for Barrass to kill herself after ending the children’s lives.

Pictured are murderer Damien Bendall's victims including Terri Harris, and three children John Paul Bennett, Lacey Bennett, and Connie Gent.

The murder scene was demolished and replaced with a memorial for the children.

Other homes have been knocked down following horrific murders across the UK, such as the Gloucester home of Fred and Rose West. The horrific, murderous couple were known to have killed at least 12 people at the site, which was bought by Gloucester City Council in 1996 and destroyed, following concerns sick trophy hunting would take place following the conviction of Rose West.

