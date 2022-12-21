As Damien Bendall waits to be jailed for life for killing his pregnant partner, her two children and their young friend, here is everything he told police after carrying out the murders at a Killamarsh house.

During a hearing held at Derby Crown Court today (Wednesday, December 21), Bendall, aged 32, pleaded guilty to the murder of his partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, in a harrowing incident that took place in Chandos Cresent, Killamarsh in September 2021.

The matter has proceeded straight to sentence, and outlining the case for the prosecution, Louis Malby KC, told the court that Ms Harris was pregnant at the time of the fatal attack. Mr Malby said Bendall committed “brutal, vicious, and cruel attacks” as he moved around their Killamarsh home, killing his victims by hitting them over their heads with a claw hammer.

He also raped Lacey as she was dying, the court heard.

Mr Malby said callous Bendall took John Paul Bennett’s Xbox after the killings and he took a taxi to Woodhouse, Sheffield intending to sell the Xbox for drugs. Bendall phoned the police as officers arrived at the property, according to the court, and he told a call handler: “I need the police and an ambulance because I just killed four people.”

Following his arrest, Bendall told officers: “The whole house is covered in claret. I used a hammer. I did not realise what I had done.”

He also said to police: “I bet you don’t get four murders in Killamarsh, do you?”

The court heard Terri Harris and Lacey Bennett were found by police deceased in the master bedroom of the property on Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, and Connie’s deceased body was found in another bedroom, and John Paul Bennett’s deceased body was found in the bathroom. Mr Malby said a police officer found the bodies of the four deceased throughout the property after meeting Bendall outside.The officer stated, as heard via body worn camera footage played in court: “Massive head wounds. They are gone. They are gone. They are all gone. F**k me.” The case has adjourned for lunch, and is due to resume at 2.30pm this afternoon (Wednesday, December 21) after which he is due receive the mandatory life sentence imposed for murder.

