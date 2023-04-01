This was the scene in the Sheffield suburb of Crookes today, after a bus stop was smashed.

Fragments of the smashed pane were seen lying on the pavement beside the bus stop on Crookes this morning, Saturday, April 1, following a suspected vandal attack. The latest data published on the Sheffield Local Insight website shows during the year to November 2022, there were 6,387 incidents of criminal damage, which includes arson, graffiti and other forms of vandalism, recorded across the city by police.

That’s a rate of 10.8 cases per 1,000 people, which is above the England-wide average of 7.8 but below that in other major cities, including Leeds (12.9), Liverpool (11.3) and Nottingham (11.7).

The Star recently published a list of the streets in Sheffield with the highest number of criminal damage and arson reports made on them during the month of January 2023, with a road in Handsworth topping the list.