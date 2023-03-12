These are the 11 streets in Sheffield where the highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson were made to the police.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 11 worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in January 2023.

The Star has compared the figures from South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

1 . Criminal damage and arson reports The Sheffield streets pictured here were hit hardest, in terms of the highest number of criminal damage and arson reports made in January 2023, according to newly-released police figures Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . On or near Hendon St, Handsworth: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in January 2023 The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in January 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Hendon St, Handsworth, with 4 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . On or near Wharf Street, Sheffield city centre: 3 reports of criminal damage and arson in January 2023 The joint second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in January 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Wharf Street, Sheffield city centre, with 3 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . On or near St John's Rd, Park Hill: 3 reports of criminal damage and arson in January 2023 The joint second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in January 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near St John's Rd, Park Hill, with 3 Photo: Google Photo Sales