Vahid Kabiri, aged 43, of Cromford Street, Highfield, was charged with murder on the evening of Sunday, June 5 following the death of a woman in the early hours of that day.

The woman, who has not yet been named but who was a mother, had been stabbed in a property in Cromford Street.

She was taken to hospital but could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Kabiri has been remanded in custody since he was charged.

He is due at Sheffield Crown Court this morning.

Tributes have been paid to the woman at the centre of the murder probe.