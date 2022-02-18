Criminal accuses South Yorkshire Police of harassment - over unflattering mugshot

Liam Bannister, 21, moaned that the force had mugged him off by sharing his dishevelled custody photo online after the court result.

He was given a suspended sentence at Sheffield Crown Court after admitting harassment and perverting the course of justice.

The court heard he harassed his victim following the breakdown of their relationship.

Liam Bannister, 21, who bombarded his ex-girlfriend with unwanted calls, has accused South Yorkshire Police of harassment - for sharing an unflattering mug shot

He called her over a 1,000 times within a 21-day period and 'tried to control her everyday life', the force said in a Facebook post.

But Bannister moaned: "Anyone who knows me knows am [sic] not what am [sic] getting made out to be by South Yorkshire Police.

"Bad old photo anorl [sic], proper had by pants down. Was on run for a week, no sleep, nothing."

In a comment on the police post, he whinged: "This is harassment at it's [sic] finest, you feel the need to paint a bad picture of me online, when all the facts haven't been stated on your post."

Bannister, formerly of Newtown Avenue, Cudworth, Barnsley, was given a nine-month suspended sentence for the offences at Sheffield Crown Court on February 11.

After the conviction, PC Abigail Taylor said: "Bannister is responsible for a sustained campaign of harassment against his victim, and I wish to thank her for her courage in reporting this to police.

"Domestic abuse is a crime that can affect anyone and it comes in numerous forms and is not necessarily just physical abuse.

"Bannister has shown total disregard to his victim throughout, allowing her to attend court before finally admitting to his offences.

"I hope she finds reassurance that Bannister has been punished for his actions, and that she can now take steps in moving forward and recovering from the abuse she suffered.