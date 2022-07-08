Crime reduction radio scheme to crack down on anti social behaviour at Cortonwood retail park

The scheme, set to launch this summer, has seen 21 businesses at Cortonwood sign up to date.

A report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner states: “The local PCSO has been working with RMBC’s Principal CCTV Officer to start a shop link radio scheme.

Cortonwood retail park

“They have visited all the premises retail and food at Cortonwood and have signed up 21 businesses who are interested in being part of this.

“The costing figures have been raised with RMBC and this scheme is expected to start this summer.

“This will be an excellent way to raise awareness and support at Cortonwood, with SYP having a radio to enable a quick response increasing reassurance to visitors.

“Issues experienced at the location are young people causing ASB [anti-social behaviour] running in and out of shops and shoplifting.”

The radio schemes allow retailers to stay in touch via radio, to reduce and manage crime.