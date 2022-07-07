Barnsley MP calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “leave immediately”

Mr Johnson said in a speech this afternoon that he has “appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until the new leader is in place.”

Announcing that he is stepping down following a flurry of resignations, Mr Johnson delivered his speech from Downing Street.

Dan Jarvis, MP for Barnsley Central, has called for Boris Johnson to "leave immediately", after the Prime Minister said in a speech that he will remain in post "until the new leader is in place".

The PM has faced mounting calls to leave sooner – former prime minister Sir John Major has written to the chair of the 1922 Committee, saying it would be “unwise” to allow him to remain prime minister.

Mr Jarvis has echoed this sentiment, saying Mr Johnson should ” leave immediately”.

“We’ve seen catastrophic failures of leadership on Boris Johnson’s watch,” he added.

“He should leave immediately. No other outcome is acceptable.

“The Prime Minister has brought shame on his office and debased our politics.

“He cannot be allowed to cling on a moment longer.”

Mr Johnson said in an address outside Number 10 today that he is “proud” of the government’s achievements, “from getting Brexit done to settling our relations with the continent for over half a century, reclaiming the power for this country to make its own laws in parliament, getting us all through the pandemic, delivering the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, the fastest exit from lockdown, and in the last few months, leading the West in standing up to Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.

“I tried to persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments when we’re delivering so much.