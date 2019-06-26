Crash leads to road closure in Sheffield
A road in Sheffield is closed this afternoon following a collision.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 13:27
The crash between the Acorn pub and Crown and Cushion pub on Burncross Road, Burncross, has blocked the road.
Buses are being diverted via Blackburn Drive, School Road, Worral Road, Greengate Lane and Hollowgate.
Witnesses claim six vehicles were involved but details have not yet been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police.
Police officers, paramedics and firefighters are at the scene.
More to follow.