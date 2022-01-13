Craig and Lorna Hewitt: CPS issues statement after couple found guilty of imprisoning son in attic
The CPS has issued a statement today following the conviction of a Sheffield couple found guilty of imprisoning their son in their attic.
Craig and Lorna Hewitt kept 22-year-old Matthew Langley locked in the attic of their home in Walkey and when he was finally discovered he was on the brink of death.
Matthew, who is Lorna’s son and Craig’s stepson, weighed only six stone and was covered in bruises and abrasions when paramedics were called out after he collapsed.
He was so malnourished his bones were visible through his skin.
Both Craig and Lorna were found guilty of false imprisonment and causing or allowing a vulnerable adult to suffer serious harm yesterday after a trial.
They had denied the offences.
The CPS said Matthew was severely dehydrated, seriously underweight and close to death.
His attic bedroom was strewn with vomit and faeces.
When police examined his home, they found a key on the outside of the attic door.
Jill Brookes, from the CPS, said: “This was a shocking case. The victim’s life was hanging by a thread when he was discovered.
“I cannot begin to imagine the physical and mental suffering he endured at the hands of his mother and stepfather.
“The very people who should have offered him love and protection instead subjected him to a horrific months-long ordeal which nearly killed him.
“Our thoughts remain with him.”
The Hewitts have been remanded in custody after yesterday’s guilty verdicts and are to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court next month.