Matthew, who is Lorna’s son and Craig’s stepson, weighed only six stone and was covered in bruises and abrasions when paramedics were called out after he collapsed.

Craig and Lorna Hewitt are to be sentenced next month after being found guilty of imprisoning their son in their attic

He was so malnourished his bones were visible through his skin.

Both Craig and Lorna were found guilty of false imprisonment and causing or allowing a vulnerable adult to suffer serious harm yesterday after a trial.

They had denied the offences.

The CPS said Matthew was severely dehydrated, seriously underweight and close to death.

His attic bedroom was strewn with vomit and faeces.

When police examined his home, they found a key on the outside of the attic door.

Jill Brookes, from the CPS, said: “This was a shocking case. The victim’s life was hanging by a thread when he was discovered.

“I cannot begin to imagine the physical and mental suffering he endured at the hands of his mother and stepfather.

“The very people who should have offered him love and protection instead subjected him to a horrific months-long ordeal which nearly killed him.

“Our thoughts remain with him.”