'Cowardly' Sheffield 'brute' is jailed after smashing woman's teeth out with a crutch

Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 27 how Junior Liversidge, aged 33, of Edenhall Road, near Deep Pit, Sheffield, had been at a friend’s birthday barbecue party when he attacked the woman as she tried to leave.

Andrew Bailey, prosecuting, said the complainant had gone to the party with Liversidge’s ex-partner and when they both saw the defendant they became scared.

Mr Bailey said: “The girls were seated together in the back garden. As soon as they saw him both girls were frightened and decided they were going to leave.”

Pictured is Junior Liversidge, aged 33, of Edenhall Road, near Deep Pit, Sheffield, who has been sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 27 months of custody after he smashed a woman in the mouth with a crutch.

The complainant’s friend was worried and as he started to walk towards them on crutches she climbed over railings, according to Mr Bailey, and the complainant went through the kitchen where she was followed and attacked.

Mr Bailey said: “He had a crutch raised as a weapon and he shouted something she could not make out and he brought the crutch down and hit her nose and mouth, burst her lip and smashed her teeth.”

The complainant, who has undergone and still needs expensive dental treatment as a result of the assault, fears something similar could happen again.

Liversidge, who has 24 convictions for 45 offences including violence, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm after the incident on May 29, 2020.

Timothy Gaubert, defending, said Liversidge will need walking aids for the rest of his life because of an injury he sustained which has left him with permanent nerve damage.

Recorder Benjamin Nolan QC told Liversidge: “Your victim was a lady doing nothing more than attending a house party with a friend of yours during the course of which you attacked the lady with crutches causing quite a serious injury to her mouth, and particularly to her mouth and teeth.”

He added that among Liversidge’s previous convictions are eight offences against the person including attacks on women.