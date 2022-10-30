The offenders are reported to have burgled their victim’s home at Hall Park Head, Stannington, Sheffield, around Saturday, October 28, while he was at home and South Yorkshire Police are said to have been alerted.

Relative Bethany Gray-Towers said: “My children's grandad got broken into last night whilst he was home. Can people please keep an eye out for any of the below items either trying to be sold within the area or on Facebook.”

The stolen items include foreign bank notes, sovereign coins, a Princess Diana coin and a Queen's Jubilee coin as well as a jar with decorative buttons and old, rare coins.

The family of a grandfather who was burgled while he was at home in Stannington, Sheffield, have appealed for anyone with information to contact South Yorkshire Police.

Ms Gray-Towers also said a beige purse with a zip, containing around £4,000 in cash, has been stolen.

She said her children’s grandfather was “fine but upset” and things could have been worse because he had been at home at the time on his own.

But Ms Gray-Towers added that burglars had also broken into the same victim’s property last week and she added that there are ‘some sick people out there’.

Any witnesses or anyone who has any information regarding the stolen items or information about anyone who was involved in the burglary are urged to please either message or call South Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting reference 898-281022.

Advertisement Hide Ad