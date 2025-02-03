“My childhood and innocence were taken away from me,” a courageous survivor told the Sheffield paedophile who abused her.

76-year-old Clinton Caine was finally brought to justice for the sex crimes he committed decades ago, as a young man, during an emotional Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Caine waited until the first day of his scheduled trial to plead guilty to offences of indecent assault on a girl under 14, something the girl he abused - now a woman - believed was a further attempt to exert power over her.

76-year-old Clinton Caine was finally brought to justice for the sex crimes he committed decades ago, as a young man, during an emotional Sheffield Crown Court hearing | NW/Adobe

But after years of remaining silent about the abhorrent sexual offences she was forced to endure at a child, the complainant showed great fortitude to face Caine in court and read her statement detailing the way in which his crimes have devastated every aspect of her life - as he was forced to listen to every single word she had to say from the dock.

“I’ve kept a dirty secret locked away inside me all these years. Keeping my secret made my life miserable, having to pay for my sordid childhood all my life,” the complainant told a sentencing hearing held on January 31, 2025.

She described how Caine’s abuse meant she found it difficult to concentrate at school, leaving her with the belief she has never been able to achieve her ‘full potential’ in life, despite going on to have a career described by the judge, Recorder Andrew Smith MBE, as something to be ‘proud’ of.

A sense of low self-worth, as a consequence of Caine’s abuse, has plagued the complainant throughout her life, leaving her feeling unable to put herself forward for opportunities, the court heard.

“He has made me the person I am today, a scared and scarred individual.”

“He committed a heinous crime, without a thought of what it would do to me,” the complainant said, adding: “My childhood and innocence were taken away from me.”

Prosecutor, Nicola Quinney, noted the two sex offences were the first crimes Caine, of Bannerdale Road, Millhouses, Sheffield, had been convicted of.

Recorder Smith responded to submissions concerning Caine’s lack of convictions by saying he had ‘to an extent lived his life a lie’.

Caine admitted, through his guilty pleas, that he had sexually abused the complainant on at least six separate occasions when she was under the age of 12.

The court heard how the complainant, who is entitled to life-long anonymity, felt unable to report Caine’s abuse until 2021.

Defending, Francis Edusei referred Recorder Smith to the references prepared on his behalf by his two sons, who speak of his caring role within their family, and his years of voluntary work within the community.

Recorder Smith said that while Caine is seen as a ‘pillar of the community,’ and is someone who has worked hard and taken care of his family, all of those achievements have been attained by someone who was not, in fact, a man of good character.

“You were a man who had committed serious sexual offences,” Recorder Smith told Caine.

Recorder Smith said he had noted, however, the pleas made by Caine’s sons for his father not to be defined by the crimes he committed as a young man.

Sentencing Caine, Recorder Smith agreed that Caine’s ‘resolute denials’ of the sexual offences he was charged with had prolonged the complainant’s ordeal.

After taking the changes in sexual offence legislation, along with Caine’s mitigation and guilty pleas, into consideration, Recorder Smith said he had concluded that the appropriate sentence for the pensioner was one of 15 months’ custody, suspended for two years.

Recorder Smith said he had decided to suspend Caine’s prison sentence; because if he were to be sent straight to prison he would serve half - around eight months - before ‘coming out with no real work having been done’.

He told Caine that the 55-days of work he will now be required to do with the Probation Service, as part of his suspended sentence order, will force him to face up to his crimes.

“What you did all those years ago was serious…it’s affected just about every aspect of her life,” Recorder Smith told Caine.

Caine was told he must remain on the sex offenders’ register for the next 10 years.

Recorder Smith also granted a restraining order, prohibiting Caine from contacting the complainant - by any method - without limit of time.