Craig and Lorna Hewitt: Sheffield couple who locked son in attic set to be sentenced
A Sheffield couple who locked their son in their attic are to be sentenced today after being found guilty of false imprisonment.
Craig and Lorna Hewitt were also found guilty of causing or allowing a vulnerable adult to suffer serious harm.
During a trial, Sheffield Crown Court heard how Craig, aged 42 and his wife Lorna, 43, of Walkley Road, Walkley, imprisoned Mrs Hewitt’s 22-year-old son Matthew Langley in the attic of their family home and neglected him during a seven-month period.
Nicholas Campbell QC, prosecuting, told jurors how an ambulance was called to the family home in the early hours of June 2, 2020, where Matthew was found seriously underweight and dehydrated with his life hanging in the balance.
Matthew, who is autistic and has suffered with irritable bowel syndrome, incontinence, arthritis and learning difficulties, weighed only 39kg when he was found, but seven months before in November, 2019, he had weighed 53.6kg.
He was admitted to a hospital intensive care unit in a “pitiable state”.
Police found faeces and vomit in Matthew’s attic bedroom over the floor and bedding along with flies, and a key on the outside of the door.
Officers were told there was a lock on the bedroom door because the house used to be student accommodation.
The Hewitts both denied any wrongdoing but were found guilty.
They have both been remanded in custody since their trial.
Tim Nicholls, head of policy, public affairs and research partnerships at the National Autistic Society, said: “What happened to Matthew was horrifying.
“It's inexcusable, no-one should have to go through what Matthew faced.”