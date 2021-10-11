Couple face trial in Sheffield after newborn baby mauled to death by dog

Abigail Ellis, 28, and Stephen Joynes, 36, are due to go on trial at Sheffield Crown Court next year following the death of their son Elon-Jase Ellis-Joynes at a house in Welfare Road, Woodlands, last September.

Both have denied being in charge of the family's Chow Chow-cross called Teddy that killed 12-day-old Elon on September 13, 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Floral tributes were left outside the family's home in Woodlands.

The pair denied owning or being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death, when they appeared before Sheffield Crown Court today.

The pair spoke only to confirm their dates of birth and to enter their pleas before the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC.

They were granted unconditional bail, and a trial - expected to last five days - has been set for next July.

The court also heard that the dog had since been destroyed.

The pair were both arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter following the death.

A private funeral service for Elon-Jase, who was born on September 1, took place on October 2 and an inquest into his death was opened by Doncaster Coroner Nicola Mundy last year.

The inquest hearing was adjourned while the police investigation continues.