Cops arrest suspect after death of man prompting huge emergency services response in Sheffield neighbourhood

Emergency services were called to the site of a former pub on Bevercotes Road, Firth Park at 11.37pm on Wednesday, July 20 following reports a man had been found with serious injuries.

A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said: “The man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

“A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death but has since been released under investigation.

“A forensic post mortem examination was inconclusive and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.”

Crime Scene Investigation teams worked at the scene yesterday, and a police cordon was in place, until yesterday evening.

SYP have been asked to provide more information on the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s arrest.