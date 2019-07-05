Concern mounts for missing Barnsley man
Concern is mounting for a Barnsley man reported missing three days ago.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 13:00
Dean Lynch, aged 46, has not been seen since Tuesday morning.
He is 5ft 9ins tall, has short, brown hair and wears glasses.
Police officers are searching the areas around Worsbrough Dam in Barnsley and Newmillerdam Country Park in Wakefield.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 792 of July 3.