Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men are in critical condition in hospital after being stabbed by masked men on a Sheffield street.

The men, aged 27 and 21, were on Cliff Street, off Cemetery Road in Sharrow, when they were approached by a group of masked men who became aggressive, police say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The horrific incident was reported to officers at 4.20am. Yorkshire Ambulance Service transported both victims to hospital, where they remain in a critical condition.

Cliff Street, Sharrow, was taped off following the incident.

Det Insp Richard Armstrong said: “A cordon remains in place on Cliff Street while our crime scene teams carry out their work.

“Officers will be on patrol, carrying out enquiries and offering community reassurance. I urge you to speak to them if you have any information or concerns.”

On social media, residents of flats on Cliff Street said Cemetery Road was closed temporarily. The cordon was later reduced to Cliff Street, the ‘red block’ of flats and a grassy area. Some stairwells were closed, people reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage and information. They are especially keen to hear from any witnesses and drivers, including taxis who may have been passing and have footage.

DI Armstrong added: “We are in the early stages of the investigation and will continue to work to find those responsible. Any information, no matter how small, could be the missing piece we need.”

Call 101 quoting incident number 122 of 24 February 2024. Email footage to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.