Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives are continuing to investigate an attack by a masked gang in Sheffield that left two men fighting for life.

Officers are on patrol, carrying out enquiries and offering community reassurance following the shocking incident on Cliff Street, Highfield, in the early hours of Saturday.

Here’s what we know

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cliff Street, Highfield, at 6.30am on Saturday morning.

What happened?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men aged, aged 27 and 21, were on Cliff Street together and approached by a group of unknown, masked men who became aggressive, police say.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at 4.20am on Saturday morning. Yorkshire Ambulance Service took them to hospital in a ‘critical condition’.

Where did it happen?

Police initially taped off Cliff Street and Cemetery Road but the cordon later shrank to Cliff Street. By Saturday afternoon police were focusing on the stairwell at Cliff Street flats which also has an exit on to Mount Street.

The area is part of the Lansdowne housing estate and includes low rise blocks identified by coloured panels. Cliff Street flats have red panels. Crime scene investigators arrived at 5.40pm on Saturday.

Have there been any arrests?

Police guarding the stairwell at Cliff Street flats in Sheffield.

Not so far, the masked knifemen remain at large.

Why did it happen?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We simply don’t know and speculating whether it was completely random, a robbery, gang or drug-related, would be exactly that.

How are the victims?

There has been no update since a police appeal for information at 11am on Saturday morning when they were said to be in 'critical condition'.

What are the police saying?

Det Insp Richard Armstrong urged people to check camera and dashcam footage - especially taxi drivers - and come forward with information.

He also said officers would be on patrol, carrying out enquiries and offering “community reassurance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Call 101 quoting incident number 122 of 24 February 2024. Email footage to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.