Cliff Street: Detectives investigate masked gang double stabbing in Sheffield - here's what we know
Detectives are continuing to investigate an attack by a masked gang in Sheffield that left two men fighting for life.
Officers are on patrol, carrying out enquiries and offering community reassurance following the shocking incident on Cliff Street, Highfield, in the early hours of Saturday.
Here’s what we know
What happened?
Two men aged, aged 27 and 21, were on Cliff Street together and approached by a group of unknown, masked men who became aggressive, police say.
Police were called to reports of a stabbing at 4.20am on Saturday morning. Yorkshire Ambulance Service took them to hospital in a ‘critical condition’.
Where did it happen?
Police initially taped off Cliff Street and Cemetery Road but the cordon later shrank to Cliff Street. By Saturday afternoon police were focusing on the stairwell at Cliff Street flats which also has an exit on to Mount Street.
The area is part of the Lansdowne housing estate and includes low rise blocks identified by coloured panels. Cliff Street flats have red panels. Crime scene investigators arrived at 5.40pm on Saturday.
Have there been any arrests?
Not so far, the masked knifemen remain at large.
Why did it happen?
We simply don’t know and speculating whether it was completely random, a robbery, gang or drug-related, would be exactly that.
How are the victims?
There has been no update since a police appeal for information at 11am on Saturday morning when they were said to be in 'critical condition'.
What are the police saying?
Det Insp Richard Armstrong urged people to check camera and dashcam footage - especially taxi drivers - and come forward with information.
He also said officers would be on patrol, carrying out enquiries and offering “community reassurance.”
Call 101 quoting incident number 122 of 24 February 2024. Email footage to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.
Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-org.uk