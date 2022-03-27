City Road Sheffield: Big police response after 'dispute' breaks out over 'business transaction'
Police were scrambled to a busy Sheffield street over a business ‘dispute’.
By Robert Cumber
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 5:20 pm
At least two police vans and two police cars attended the incident on City Road, but police were able to ‘defuse the situation’.
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said officers were called at 2.45pm on Friday, March 25 to reports of a disagreement taking place at a business.
She added: "It is believed that a dispute started over a business transaction. Officers attended and defused the situation. No offences were identified to have taken place."