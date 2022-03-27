At least two police vans and two police cars attended the incident on City Road, but police were able to ‘defuse the situation’.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said officers were called at 2.45pm on Friday, March 25 to reports of a disagreement taking place at a business.

She added: "It is believed that a dispute started over a business transaction. Officers attended and defused the situation. No offences were identified to have taken place."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...