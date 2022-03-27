City Road Sheffield: Big police response after 'dispute' breaks out over 'business transaction'

Police were scrambled to a busy Sheffield street over a business ‘dispute’.

By Robert Cumber
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 5:20 pm

At least two police vans and two police cars attended the incident on City Road, but police were able to ‘defuse the situation’.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said officers were called at 2.45pm on Friday, March 25 to reports of a disagreement taking place at a business.

She added: "It is believed that a dispute started over a business transaction. Officers attended and defused the situation. No offences were identified to have taken place."

Police on City Road, Sheffield, where they were called to reports of a 'dispute over a business transaction' (pic: Andrew Nurse/PINAC)

