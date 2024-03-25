Chris Marriott: Second man charged following death of Sheffield good samaritan who died in street
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers investigating the death of Sheffield man Chris Marriott, who was hit by a car while attempting to assist an unconscious woman, have charged a second man.
Mohammed Jhangur, aged 56, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of public justice.
Mohammed Jhangur appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday (March 21, 2024) and has been bailed to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on April 19, 2024.
Emergency services were called to College Close in Burngreave, Sheffield on December 27, 2023 after a car collided with a group of people following reports of violence and disorder in the area.
Chris, who was 46, tragically died at the scene as he tried to help a woman who was unconscious in the street. The woman, aged 32, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
A 24-year-old man, Hassan Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, was charged with the murder of Chris and five counts of attempted murder in December 2023.
Hassan Jhangur is currently remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on April 12, 2024.
If you have any information which could assist the force with their enquiries, please report this to them either online or by calling 101.
Please quote incident number is 459 of December 27, 2023.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know to Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.